LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several newly listed homes in West Louisville are on the market and ready for prospective owners to tour.
The Housearama West Louisville 2023 Summer Showcase is being presented by the Noir Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. on Aug. 26 featuring six homes in Louisville's Parkland, Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods.
Some of the homes are newly constructed but others are remodeled. The goal is to help improve property value in low-income neighborhoods, foster a sense of community and increase pride in home ownership.
Marcia Thornton grew up in the Shawnee neighborhood. "These houses don't get flipped often. People that lives in them, stay in them. We could use a little investment down here," she said.
For the past 23 years, Thornton has lived on S. 43rd Street, which is where one of the six recently listed Housearama homes is for sale. It's a newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom house on the market for $152,000.
Thornton loves her neighborhood and its residents and thinks it is overlooked. "The people are friendly. I don't think we get it enough down here in the west end. It's always out in the east in or the south end, gets all the attention."
Elisabeth Ellis is working to change that. She is the program director for Housearama. "We're trying to build back that sense of community and family in the west end."
Noir Black Chamber of Commerce Inc. launched the home tour as a new economic development home-buying initiative.
"If you grew up in the west, and it's okay to live in the west and stay," Ellis said. "It's important to do so so we don't have so many vacant and abandoned homes in the neighborhood."
Some of the homes are for low-income people that earn less than $59,000 a year, but other homes on the tour are for anyone that is interested.
"It's a lot of options and being downtown. You're close to all the highways. We have restaurants down here. You're close to the waterfront. So when everybody else is sitting in traffic coming home from Thunder over Louisville, you will not be," Ellis explained.
Realtors and lenders will be set up at each home on the tour along with an inspector and a title attorney at some of the others.
Ellis said they want to rebuild west Louisville block by block. "It increases their home value. It cuts down on the burglaries."
"I would love to see all the houses down here occupied, because it's not a bad neighborhood, like everybody puts out," Thornton said.
Anyone that tours all six homes will have their name entered into a drawing for a $25 dollar gift card to Target, Kroger, or Walmart.
Housearama is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To find out more and see the six homes on the tour, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.