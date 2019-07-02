LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is looking to hire nearly 500 seasonal open enrollment representatives for its downtown Louisville location.
Seasonal employees will help with reviewing and processing Humana Medicare Advantage member applications as well as assist with application inquiries for about six months or less.
The company is looking for candidates with customer service experienced who are detail-oriented and proficient in Microsoft Office.
Applications can be found on Humana's website here, just search for number R-218859.
Interviews will begin July 27 and continue through Sept. 13.
Start dates for the position will fall between Sept. 3 and Oct. 7.
The open enrollment period for Medicare will begin on Oct. 15.
