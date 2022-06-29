LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington's iconic Parkette Drive-In closed its doors for good this week, LEX 18 reported Wednesday.
The restaurant has been a staple of Lexington's food scene for more than seven decades, offering up everything from fried chicken to burgers and hot dogs.
The current lease agreement between the property owners and restaurant owners ended Tuesday.
The property owners said they have no plans at this time for the property, but they're considering their options.
