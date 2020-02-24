LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're craving a stack of pancakes, Tuesday is your lucky day.
IHOP is giving away free short stacks for IHOP National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 7 a.m. If you're lucky, you could also win free pancakes for life by entering the Pancakes for Life Sweepstakes.
IHOP is encouraging customers to donate to its partner charities, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in exchange for the free stacks. It has raised more than $30 million for those charities since the annual event started in 2006, and hopes to raise $4 million this year.
To find an IHOP location near you, click here.
