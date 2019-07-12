LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An old industrial site in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood is in for a makeover as a seven-story, 305-unit apartment complex.
Indianapolis-based developer Buckingham Companies filed plans last month for the vacant Service Tanks property that spans the East Main Street block between South Clay and South Shelby streets.
The large, blue building that takes up most of the block and all of the other structures, except for one with historic significance, will be demolished for the apartment complex, according to plans filed with Metro government.
It will likely take until the end of the year or early 2020 to obtain the city approvals the project requires, including a height variance to allow the building to reach 83 feet.
Renderings show first-floor retail spaces such as a “gastropub” at the corner of E. Main and S. Clay streets, a connected parking garage and an interior courtyard with a pool.
The project is caddy corner to the seven-story Main & Clay luxury apartment building that opened last year.