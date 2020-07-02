LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- bar Vetti, the casual Italian restaurant with Kentucky accents, reopens in a new location, the AC Hotel at 727 E. Market Street in Louisville’s Nulu neighborhood, on Tuesday, July 7.
At approximately 3,300 square feet, the new space doubles bar Vetti’s previous inside capacity and will include future outdoor seating.
“We’ve been planning this day for a long time and are really excited to unveil bar Vetti 2.0,” Executive Chef Andrew McCabe said in a news release. “After a great run inside the 800 Building, the time was right for us to expand our seating capacity and make the move to nulu and the AC Hotel. We’re confident our loyal guests and newcomers will be excited with the evolution of our restaurant and menu.”
Because of pandemic restrictions, the restaurant will be reservation-only at www.barvetti.com or (502) 883-3331. bar Vetti will continue to offer curbside and carryout dining. Initial hours are 5 to 9 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
bar Vetti is owned by Eternal Optimist Hospitality, which also owns Feast BBQ and Royals Hot Chicken.