LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bar hits the Highlands, and you'll find it inside an old auto body shop.
After a soft opening Sunday, Shop Bar is celebrating its first week on Barrett Avenue. The bar includes an outdoor patio and a food truck, and you can also shop while you drink at an onsite art gallery and boutique.
"There is art, clothes, jewelry -- all sorts of knick knacky stuff,"said Natasha Sud, who co-owns the bar with Gerald Dickerson. "Just something for everybody."
ShopBar is open from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. You can also grab brunch at the bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
