LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana hotel was named one of the top 15 resorts in the country.
"Trips to Discover" named West Baden Springs Hotel no. 5 on its list of 15 highest-rated resorts in the U.S., based on "TripAdvisor reviews for over 2,500 resorts" nationwide.
West Baden Springs first opened in 1902 near French Lick, dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World" by locals, according to the travel blog.
According to the hotel's website, it was modeled after some of Europe's finest spas.
The resort gained popularity for its 200-foot atrium that and the fireplace "that burned 14-foot logs."
West Baden Springs has 243 luxury rooms and suites that typically cost upwards of $300 per night. It also has three golf courses, two spas, another hotel, a casino and access to the Hoosier National Forest. It sits adjacent to the French Lick Resort and Casino.
West Baden Springs is about an hour south of Bloomington and a little over an hour northwest of Louisville.
