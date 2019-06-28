Indiana retailer recalls 'overloaded' fireworks after 8-year-old loses hand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Indiana retailer is recalling some of its fireworks, after a young boy lost his hand.
According to a report by Fox 59, Grandma's Fireworks, a fireworks retailer based in West College Corner, Indiana, is recalling about 25,000 units of fireworks following a violation of federal standards.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce an audible effect, which violates the federal regulatory standard for this product.
Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater-than-expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
CPSC says an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8-year-old boy lost his hand.
The recall involves 18 different products. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.
For information on each of the recalled products, CLICK HERE.
The products were sold at Grandma's Fireworks from Jan. 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.
Anyone who purchased these products should return it to Grandma's Fireworks for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Grandma's Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime, or e-mail gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.
