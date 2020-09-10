LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for work? The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hiring more than 100 seasonal workers as it prepares for winter weather.
INDOT will host open interviews from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 at Fall City Sub District on US 31 in Clarksville, Indiana.
The positions run from November through March with a starting pay of $16 per hour.
Candidates must have a valid driver's license and commercial driver's license.
Attendees must wear face masks at the hiring event.
