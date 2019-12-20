NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- There’s more than what meets the eye on Spring Street in New Albany.
J and B Magic Shop and Theater is where magicians become some of the best in the world. The full service magic store opened earlier this year. Customers can find tricks, gags and see a show.
Owner Brent Braun also teaches aspiring magicians. They’ll practice their tricks on stage in New Albany before they move to a national or international stage.
Braun has been on the TV show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." He even created the trick that won Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.
“I create magic tricks for other magicians,” Braun said. “We don't think about this a lot, but just like a song writer would write songs for musicians, I create magic tricks for magicians.”
But Braun said the real magic isn’t the trick itself. It’s the moment of emotion the trick creates.
“I became a single father and was looking for a hobby to do,” Braun said. “I put my son to bed at 8 or 9 o’clock and didn't have a lot going on in life. So, I started shuffling cards and learning magic tricks. I walked into a magic shop, and going through a divorce, life was rough. I had a lot going on, and then I sort of saw a magic trick, and I forgot about everything.
“As soon as I saw something I couldn't explain, I couldn't stop thinking about it.”
By sharing that moment with others, Braun hopes to spread the joy and wonder magic gave to him.
“For me, it’s what the world needs," he said. "We all need to smile more. We all need to forget about, you know, impeachment. All that stuff. Just let it go for a minute, because ultimately, none of that stuff matters when you and I are in a moment together.”
The theater holds Magic Meet Ups on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. It’s for aspiring magicians of all ages to practice and ask questions for free.
Click here for a link to the theater’s show times.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.