LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Some workers at the JBS pork processing plant in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood were on a late start Tuesday as a result of a cyberattack on the world’s largest meat processing company.
Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday because of the attack, according to the Associated Press.
The incident has had only a minor impact in Louisville so far. JBS’ “kill floor” and “casings” departments were on a three-hour delay on Tuesday while other departments were unaffected, according to a message on the Louisville plant’s Facebook page.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about its Louisville operation.
The plant employs more than 1,200 and slaughters about 10,000 hogs per day.
JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems, according to the AP.
“The company’s backup servers were not affected and it is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible,” the statement said.