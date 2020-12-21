LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office has been hit by a cyberattack, PVA Colleen Younger said Monday.
In a statement posted to the office's Facebook page, Younger said officials don't think there was "an egress of data." The office has hired "a cyber security agency who is in the process of conducting a forensic analysis of the attack," she said.
The PVA sets the tax value of real estate in Jefferson County and keeps a database of public information such as the owners of properties and their mailing addresses, the dates and amounts of property sales and assessment histories. It wasn't immediately clear if the agency possesses non-public information.
Younger did not immediately return a call for comment. PVA office spokeswoman Ashley Tinius said she could not elaborate on the statement posted to Facebook.