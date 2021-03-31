LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Mall is expanding its hours.
Beginning on Thursday, April 1, the mall will be open Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
"As we expand Jefferson Mall's hours, we remain dedicated to the health and well being of our customers, employees and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures to keep the community healthy," said Sarah Robinson, senior marketing director for Jefferson Mall, in a statement.
The youth escort policy will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. until the doors close. That policy requires anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
