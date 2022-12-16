JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a multi-million dollar facelift through a project focused on revamping its main downtown street - Watterson Trail
J-Town has been planning the project for several years, and businesses along Watterson Trail are hopeful all the improvements coming will make the current construction they're dealing with worthwhile.
"I would lie to say that it's not impacting because anytime you make it a challenge to get to your business, it's tough," Brad Carson, with J-Town Hardware and Rental, said.
For a couple weeks now, traffic cones and caution tape have surrounded J-Town Hardware and Rental.
Right next door, The Re-tail Thrift Shop is getting about 50% less customers because of issues with parking.
Both shops say the construction group has worked with them to keep some pathways for foot traffic open. The city believes patience now will pay off in the long run.
"We want to be ahead of the curve, we want to set the standard on how we're going to grow our downtown," Director of Community Development Matt Meunier said.
The streetscape project focuses on their main corridor along Watterson Trail between Billtown Road and Old Taylorsville Road. There will be new sidewalks, trees, decorative lighting and a sound system added. The sound system will be used to play music and to make announcements during events, like the annual Gaslight Festival.
Meunier says it was necessary to replace the trees, because their shallow root system was causing the sidewalks to become uneven and some were diseased.
A new city hall plaza will also be created to make a larger space for people to enjoy.
"Businesses that want to choose a place to locate, they want to see a community is invested in themselves," Meunier said.
Meunier says 80% of the $3.8 million project is covered through a federal transportation grant. He adds that it will serve as a continuation of the Taylorsville Road project that was completed years ago, using a similar style to create a uniform Gaslight District.
"To create an environment that's conducive to attract businesses, remain the business that you have and create a quality of life that people all want to get out of their vehicles and explore downtown," Meuiner said.
Despite it being a headache for some businesses now, many agree the long term benefits outweigh the immediate cost.
"Main Street USA is dying in a lot of towns like ours so I'm excited they're investigating in our town," Carson said.
The city is hoping to have the entire project completed by mid-August 2023, just in time to hold its annual Gaslight Festival.
"If it brings people down here then it's worth it," Kelly Vaugh, manager of The Re-tail Thrift Shop, said. "It'll be worth it in the end."
Meunier says the current project is phase one of an overall improvement of Watterson Trail. The second phase, which will focus on Watterson Trail through the Ruckriegel Parkway connection, will start in late 2024 or early 2025.
