JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – A local company on Wednesday announced it is producing American-made PPE, including N95 and three-ply protective masks.
Seeing a nationwide shortage of PPE during the pandemic, William Paynter created UMS in 2020 to manufacture a domestic supply of quality medical products.
To test its system, UMS started making limited supplies of masks in November at its 15,000-square-foot facility in the Bluegrass Commerce Park off Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown. Now, the company is producing 7.8 million masks per month.
The masks are being sold in bulk to medical and long-term health care facilities across the country. They are also available for individuals to purchase on the company’s website.
"Making protective masks is easy, making great masks of the highest quality from trusted domestic supplies takes a greater commitment to excellence," Paynter said Wednesday in a news release. “We know that there are a number of firms across the United States that have had to deal with questionable quality and sometimes outright fraud regarding PPE, we give them a solid alternative at a competitive price with outstanding service levels.”
WDRB News was granted an exclusive tour of UMS' facility before its announcement Wednesday morning. Inside, there are two machines that have the capacity to make 5,600 three-ply masks an hour. Another machine churns out 2,240 N95 masks per hour.
Paynter said he is proud that the masks are made in Kentucky and that all the supplies needed to put them together are made in America. The company currently employs around 30 people but is planning to add more jobs as its production capacity grows.
