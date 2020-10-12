LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Jeffersonville, Indiana, restaurant is getting ready to open a third location.
Parlour is taking over the former Wick's Pizza building on State Street in New Albany. It's set to officially open in mid-November.
Parlour is famous for its New York-style pizzas, smoked wings and extensive beer, wine and cocktail list.
The restaurant just recently opened its second location on Frankfort Ave in Louisville.
The New Albany restaurant will be the biggest one yet, featuring a second-floor music hall and more.
