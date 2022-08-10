LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville.
Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Wages start at $18 an hour for those working in the warehouse, and up to $28 an hour for drivers with a CDL.
A sign-on bonus of $1,000 is being offered for warehouse positions, and $2,000 drivers. The company offers medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401k and retirement saving plans with immediate vesting options.
The distribution center is scheduled to open this fall on Lewman Way.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.