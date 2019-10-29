JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A brand new shopping center is now open in southern Indiana.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore helped cut the ribbon at Town Center Boulevard and Veterans Parkway on Tuesday morning.
Town Center includes a Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Shoe Carnival and Carter's OshKosh.
Other stores are coming soon to the center, including a PetCo.
"If you've followed this project along the way, it's taken a lot longer than we've anticipated," said Jack Koetter, CEO of The Koetter Group. "But the retail market has been through a lot of changes as you all know, and it's still going through changes. It's still figuring out where it's going to be, so we are proud to put this together."
Moore said the plan is to add even more to the shopping center in the future.
