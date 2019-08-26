LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is the No. 1 city in Indiana for middle-class families.
The study from personal finance website Simple Thrifty Living was based on income, real estate taxes, home value and several other categories.
Mayor Mike Moore said it is a huge win for the city.
Several other cities in Kentuckiana ranked high on the list as well. Clarksville ranked fourth in Indiana. Lyndon, Elizabethtown and St. Matthews all ranked in the top five for Kentucky.
