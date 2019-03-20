JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- River Ridge has announced a deal to bring a major new development and jobs to Jeffersonville.
The River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA) board of directors the sale of an 82-acre parcel of land to a national developer of commercial real estate. The deal is expected to bring a major new development and jobs to the region.
Officials with River Ridge say the deal is worth about $7 million, which will be used to make additional investments at the business park.
The plan calls for the developer to build one or more industrial warehouse and distribution buildings along Paul Garret Avenue, International Drive and River Ridge Parkway.
There's also some road work ahead for the business park: International Drive will be widened to three lanes from Hilton Drive to Corporate Drive.
River Ridge is currently home to more than 50 businesses that employ nearly 10,000 workers.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.