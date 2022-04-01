LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen in southern Indiana opened its new back room Friday after months of construction.
Featuring what it calls the "second largest TV wall in southern Indiana," the restaurant on Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville took over what was a crossfit gym for the expansion.
There are 23 new TVs in the room as well as several arcade games.
“We’ve been beyond blessed with support from our regulars," James Corbin with Harry's said in a news release Friday. "This support has given us the opportunity to expand and give Southern Indiana a top notch sports bar. And just in time for the women’s Final Four NCAA game tonight!”
