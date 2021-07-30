JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A sign on the door of a popular eatery in Jeffersonville says the business is closed indefinitely.
Specializing in hot dogs with a wide variety of toppings, That's My Dog opened on Chestnut Street next to the Big Four Station in downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana, in July 2020. Now, a year later, the business is closed, according to the note on the front door with the following message: "Due to supply chains, we are closed indefinitely."
The restaurant was a popular place after it opened, and the biggest problem before the supply chain issue was finding enough staff to serve its customers.
"It's been crazy every day," said owner Thomas Harris in an interview with WDRB in 2020. "We've been running out of food, and you know, I never thought it would be this big."
The restaurant had seating for 14, and Harris had been planning to expand the first floor dining area to the second floor.
