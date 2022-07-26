LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts announced it is opening three new locations around Louisville.
The popular donut shop that started in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is also on New Dutchmans Parkway near Breckenridge Lane. The new stores will be on Hurstbourne Parkway near Taylorsville Road, another in Fern Creek near Interstate 265 and one at the new market at Paristown.
"It's exciting because not only is it potential for the community and for the workers here to move up and just enjoy themselves but also we know we are going to be successful," said Adam Dawson, the manager of the New Dutchmans Parkway location. "If we are opening three, we're a hit. We know our donuts are good."
Jeff's Donuts is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new locations are expected to open in the next three months. To find out more, click here.
