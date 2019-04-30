LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeptha Creed has won a big award for its tour and tasting room.
The Shelbyville, Ky., distillery won the Bill Owens' Whimsy Award for "Best Tour and Tasting Room" at the American Distilling Institute Conference.
The institute said Jeptha Creed earned the award, in part, because it is run by "real people." It adds that the Bill Owens' Whimsy Awards are based on, as the name suggests, the whimsy of ADI President and Founder Bill Owens.
Tours at the Shelbyville distillery start in the warehouse area before proceeding through the production area for Jeptha's vodka, moonshine and bourbon.
It ends with a tasting.
