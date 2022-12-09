LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug.
The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas.
The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come with a removeable panel that applies pressure around the neck and shoulders to act as a real-life hug.
The pajamas were in limited supply for $25 online and are already sold out.
