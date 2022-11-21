LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits.
The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees.
The 16-week course is built on the university's existing distilled spirits business certificate, with content added in project management.
The pilot program launched in October with 10 Beam Suntory employees. It covers regulations, sales and distribution, operations and supply chain management, and sustainability.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.