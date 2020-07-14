LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Johnnie Walker is going green with the debut of their new paper bottles.
The brand's parent company, Diageo, said Tuesday that the new, eco-friendly paper bottle, made of wood pulp, will be released in 2021.
It's 100% plastic-free and is expected to be fully recyclable.
Diageo partnered with Pilot Lite to create "Pulpex Limited," a sustainable packaging technology company.
Other companies are also joining the effort, including PepsiCo and Unilever. They are expected to launch their own branded paper bottles next year as well.
