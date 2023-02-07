Louisville Junior Achievement volunteer wins national award for service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. 

According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park.

Finance Park is a mock city featuring real businesses that allow students the chance to experience real-world financial situations. With these real-world situations, students learn to build a good financial foundation to make better decisions when they get older.

Officials from KFC and JA, along with students from River Valley Middle School in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will be at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:15 a.m. to officially open the new KFC in Finance Park. 

