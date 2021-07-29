LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians who want to claim Gov. Andy Beshear’s $1,500 bonus for moving off unemployment insurance into full-time work have until the end of Friday, July 30, to start a job.
Beshear’s “Back to Work” bonus is open to the first 15,000 qualified applicants who stop claiming jobless benefits and begin fulltime work from June 24 through July 30.
The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet will begin accepting applications for the money on Aug. 2. The last day to apply is Oct. 1, 2021. For more information, visit the Team Kentucky Back to Work website.
Meanwhile, Beshear on Thursday put to rest any notion that he will end Kentucky’s participation in the federally enhanced unemployment programs early, as 25 Republican governors have done.
Beshear said in a press release that the programs in Kentucky will end Sept. 6, the same day they expire nationwide.
Those programs are:
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, including the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.
Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.