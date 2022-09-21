LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky small businesses are getting help to sell some of their products all over the world.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced $400,000 in federal funding on Wednesday for the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).
For 10 years, the program has helped eligible small businesses with information and resources to compete globally and help them export.
Beshear said the program has helped thousands of programs and boosted economic development in the state.
Businesses who apply for the grant can get up to $10,000 in funding. To learn more about the application process, click here.
