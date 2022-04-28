LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky-based seasoning company is crediting TikTok for helping its brand expand.
Two years ago, Dan-O's Original Seasoning could be found only at flea markets, trade shows and a handful of Kentucky grocery stores. Now, it's in nearly 8,000 retail outlets and 49 out of 50 states — all thanks to TikTok.
Dan-O's shifted its marketing focus in the COVID-19 pandemic, posting recipes, cooking tips and other content that went viral.
The company now has more than 2.3 million TikTok followers, and the hashtag #danosseasoning has more than 1 billion views.
