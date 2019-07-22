LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky distillery is bringing a new whiskey to the shelves.
According to a news release, Woodford Reserve has unveiled its latest permanent offering: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey.
The whiskey will be available in the U.S. and internationally. The company says the product is based on "historical recipes" but is influenced by the Woodford Reserve Bourbon brand. The whiskey features wheat as the dominant grain, at 52 percent, followed by malt (20 percent), corn (20 percent) and rye (8 percent).
The whiskey was created by Master Distiller Chris Morris.
"After Prohibition, the federal government permitted four styles of American straight whiskey, each with a different majority grain -- bourbon, rye, wheat, and malt," Morris said, in a statement. "Woodford Reserve now has all four whiskeys as part of its permanent family of brands -- Woodford Bourbon, Woodford Rye, Woodford Malt and now Woodford Wheat."
Morris said the new whiskey will have a taste all its own.
"The proprietary expression of Woodford Reserve Wheat is designed to deliver a unique 'fruit-forward' flavor profile," Morris said. "It is, like the other members of the Woodford Reserve brands, complex and approachable -- and it will make great cocktails."
The distillery says Woodford Reserve Wheat is 90.4 proof with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle.
