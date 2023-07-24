LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Bourbon Trail continues to expand with new distilleries and bourbon experiences.
Four new distilleries were added to the trail, the Kentucky Distillers' Association announced Monday. There are now 28 distilleries across the state that are featured after Augusta Distillery, Pensive Distilling C., Fresh Bourbon and RD1 Spirits.
Bourbon lovers can visit 46 immersive experiences around Kentucky. Last year, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail brought in 2.1 million visitors, breaking the 2019 record of 1.7 million visitors. Within the last 10 years, the trail has seen a 370% jump in attendance, with more than 70% of visitors coming from outside of Kentucky.
The program is sponsored by the Kentucky Distillers' Association.
To book a tour on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, click here.
