LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky business has found a creative way to make a buck off of a Texas lawyer's humorous Zoom gaffe.
Kentucky For Kentucky, a Lexington-based business, is now offering T-shirts bearing the words, "I'm here live. I'm not a cat."
The quote is a reference to an incident that went viral earlier this week when a Texas lawyer accidentally appeared onscreen as a cat in an online court hearing. Attorney Rod Ponton sounded flustered by the cat filter that covered his face and had difficulty switching it off. Judge Roy B. Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas kindly addressed the cat in the virtual room, suggesting that Ponton adjust his Zoom settings.
"Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings," the judge said.
The small, white kitten looked sad with its concerned eyes darting back and forth. The kitten opened its mouth to speak.
"Can you hear me judge?" Ponton said, appearing in the cat filter.
"I'm here, live. I'm not a cat," he said a few seconds later.
The mishap Tuesday was posted by the court's YouTube channel and quickly went viral.
According to Kentucky For Kentucky's website, the unisex shirts bearing the "I'm here live. I'm not a cat." quote can be purchased for $26.
