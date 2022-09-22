LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of child care could soon get more expensive in Kentucky, according to a study done by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.
The study centered around the way providers will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan money runs out. It found that more than 70% of child care providers will be forced to raise tuition.
"Nearly three years into the pandemic, Kentucky’s child care sector remains on shaky ground and the sector is bracing for more challenging times ahead," Benjamin Gies, director of early childhood policy and practice for The Prichard Committee, said in a news release Thursday. "The results of A Fragile Ecosystem IV show the need for greater financial support from Frankfort, and for continued substantial, engaged planning with providers."
About 40% of childcare centers said they would cut wages, while 30% said they would layoff staff.
And more than 20% said they would permanently close their child care center.
"As Kentucky rapidly approaches a funding cliff caused by the end of federal American Rescue Plan funding, time is of the essence to ensure Kentucky’s child care and early education infrastructure is sustained and strengthened for working parents immediately and in the long term," said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of The Prichard Committee.
