LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State representatives in Kentucky sent a bipartisan letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asking to help suspend tariffs on American whiskey.
Congressmen John Yarmuth and Andy Barr, co-chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, led the effort for the letter — signed by 48 other colleagues in the House — that asks for Tai to work with the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom to immediately stop tariffs on the export from the U.S.
"These tariffs have damaged what had been a great American export success story for many years," the letter written to Tai says.
American whiskey exports to the EU grew from $502 million to $702 million in 2018, an increase of 40% according to the letter. American whiskey exports have declined by 37% to the EU and 53% to the United Kingdom since the tariffs were imposed.
Members of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus asked Tai to work with her international counterparts to remove all tariffs impacting distilled spirits and wine. While the EU and United Kingdom currently imposes a 25% tariff on American whiskey, which has been in effect since June 2018, the percentage is set to double to 50% on June 1, 2021.
"We hope that the recent agreements to temporarily suspend tariffs that were imposed in connection to the WTO large civil aircraft subsidy dispute will lead to the prompt removal of all tariffs on U.S., EU and UK wine and distilled spirits," the letter says.
The caucus believes permanently lifting the tariff will support the recovery of restaurants, bars and small craft distilleries around the U.S.
Last year, more than 2,000 craft distillers in 37 states exported American whiskey. According to the letter sent to Tai, the distilleries' sales have decreased by 41%, while 31% of their employees have been furloughed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the Biden Administration continues to work with the EU and the UK on priority trade issues, we strongly urge that the Administration work with the EU and UK to secure the immediate suspension of tariffs on American whiskey," the letter concludes.
