LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is paying tribute to female jockeys and their impact on horse racing.
A new exhibit, called "Right to Ride," will examine the role of female jockeys from the 1960s on. The exhibit opens Friday, Oct. 16, and will feature a 30-minute documentary, video stations, personal collections of Derby-riding women and artifacts.
Names like Diane Crump, Barbara Jo Rubin, Sandy Schleiffers, and Patti Barton are featured.
"We've opened the door. That's it," said Barbara Jo Rubin, a jockey. "Because women have always have excelled in all the athletic sports. Equestrian is sport."
The exhibit is included with general admission tickets to the Derby Museum.
