LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Exposition Center is preparing to welcome the Green Industry and Equipment Expo (GIE+EXPO).
The event, which is closed to the public, will be held Oct. 20-22 at the expo center. It's the country’s largest showcase for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden products and light construction equipment.
This year's trade show will feature the following exhibits and events:
20+ Acre Outdoor Demonstration Area – Attendees can look at different products inside, then head on over to the outdoor demonstration area to test and compare those products for themselves.
Arborist Demos – Professional tree climbing arborists will teach attendees climbing techniques, safety and systems on a 40-foot tree inside Freedom Hall.
Mutt Madness at GIE+EXPO – The Kentucky Humane Society returns with Mutt Madness in Freedom Hall. Attendees can take a break from the show, and play with rescue dogs and even adopt a potential new best friend. Fifteen dogs found new homes thanks to the 2019 event.
The Drone Zone – Offering hands-on training right on the exhibit floor in a netted 4,000 square foot area.
Concert Series – Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and The Crashers are all performing as a part of the GIE+EXPO concert series at Fourth Street Live. This concert series is taking place every night of the trade show, and is open to all attendees.
Influencer Live – Attendees will learn from trade-specific influencers on how to interact, grow and develop their business model to create a following and attract new customers.
Parking is free. For more information, visit www.gie-expo.com.
