LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is investing more than $1 million to help budding businesses.
The state money will go toward a program called Louisville Entrepreneurship Acceleration Partnership, or LEAP. It's focus is to bring start-ups, established companies and regional partners together to bring the next great idea to the table.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said it makes financial sense for the state.
"For the first time ever, they're collaborating intentionally and with joint dollars and joint effort, in ways that are going to have a profound impact," Bevin said.
The hope is that LEAP will attract better business minds to the city and to make sure business leaders stay in Louisville.
