LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is now hiring for its 2019 season.
The amusement park has about 1,400 open positions in several departments including rides, food service, aquatics, retail, games, park services, guest relations, horticulture, warehouse, public safety and health services.
Employee benefits include, free admission when not working, chances for free admission tickets for friends and family and discounts on food and merchandise.
The park opens on weekends starting April 28. Hurricane Bay opens on weekends starting May 18. Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay start operating seven days a week on May 25.
This year marks the park's 30th anniversary.
