LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is hiring for its 2021 season.
In a release, the park says it is holding a job fair on Sunday, March 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Human Resources building at the park. It has positions available for applicants 16 years old and above.
“We are looking for friendly, enthusiastic and dependable team members. With more than 20 different departments, we have a position for everyone’s skill level,” said Ed Monheimer, Director of Human Resources, in the release.
Positions are available in areas including landscaping, plumbing, ride operations, lifeguarding, security, bartending and food services. Pay ranges up to $14 per hour.
The park says it offers perks to employees including free admission on days off and complimentary admissions to other regional theme parks and attractions. It also offers discount tickets for family and friends, flexible schedules, plus free uniforms, training and certifications.
To find the Human Resources Building at Kentucky Kingdom, enter at Gate 2 of the Kentucky Expo Center off Crittenden Drive and follow the signs. Applicants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the job fair. Additional information can be found online at www.kentuckykingdom.com/join-the-team.
Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay was sold in February to Herschend Family Entertainment, which is based in Georgia. The company owns 25 parks, attractions and other properties in eight states, including Dollywood in Tennessee and the Newport Aquarium in northern Kentucky.
