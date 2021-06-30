LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom will be selling baked goods from its own bakery starting July 1.
The Bluegrass Bakery will offer fresh baked cinnamon bread and gourmet cookies. The cinnamon bread can be dipped in icing, apple butter or bourbon glaze.
There are four varieties of gourmet cookies: sugar, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.
"We're always looking for new offerings to give to our guests," said Kentucky Kingdom Marketing Manager Carly Uglow. "We love sweet and savory things that we can offer throughout the park. So we already have a lot of sweet options like our funnel cakes and our ice cream, but this is just another great addition."
Cinnamon bread will be sold by the loaf for $7.99. Gourmet cookies can be purchased for $3.99, with 2-pack options for $6.99.
The bakery also sells bottled water and packaged Starbucks drinks.
