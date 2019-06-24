LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is resurrecting a 90s favorite for Halloween.
The amusement park is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the return of Halloscream. The event will be held on weekends this October.
In a release, Kentucky Kingdom president and CEO Ed Hart says the park has gotten many requests for the return of Halloscream, since reopening in 2014. All 2019 season pass holders will get free admission to Halloscream.
"As in the past, it will be treats by day and ghouls by night," Hart said.
