LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is turning to social media to find new employees.
The amusement park is hosting virtual job fairs Tuesday on its Facebook and Instagram pages to fill available positions for its seasonal team, according to a news release.
Members of park management will explain the perks of the jobs available an answer questions about the positions, which include cashiers, culinary staff, grounds crew, lifeguards and ride operators.
Pay starts at $8 an hour, but the park says pay can be raised based on experience. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.
The job fairs will happen at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Click here for more information and applications.
Kentucky Kingdom opens next Monday, June 29, with Hurricane Bay to follow on July 3.
Click here for Kentucky Kingdom's Facebook page and here for its Instagram profile, where the job fairs will be held.
