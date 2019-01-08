LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019 by adopting a new logo.
Officials revealed a new logo featuring an equine theme on Tuesday morning at the lottery's headquarters on West Main Street. The new logo features a horse to represent the state.
The tag line "Fueling imagination, funding education" hasn't changed, as the lottery focuses on helping to fund scholarships.
"We wanted consumers to feel good about the fun in our games and feel good about our dedication to the state. We believe that this new logo reinforces that Kentucky is the focus of our mission," said Kentucky Lottery President Tom Delacenserie.
Kentucky Lottery sales began on April 4, 1989. Delacenserie said many events are planned around the anniversary including the launch of a "ticket unlike anything ever offered in Kentucky."
The public will see a gradual roll out of the logo over the next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.