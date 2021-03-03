LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One lucky Kentucky Lottery player will be named the Derby City Enthusiast.
The lottery contest offers experiences with a Kentucky Derby Festival theme ranging from a helicopter tour to a getaway at The Galt House.
The Derby City Enthusiast grand prize includes a Belle of Louisville cruise with dinner, a behind-the-scenes tour of Kern's Kitchen which makes Derby Pie, a Churchill Downs tour with a gift from the Derby Museum, and a two-night getaway at the Galt House, including dinner.
Players must have a Kentucky Lottery Fun Club account to enter with non-winning Fast Play tickets. Tickets must be purchased between March 1 and April 10th to be eligible. For contest rules, click here.
The lottery will draw for the winner April 13th.
