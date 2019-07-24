LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company has announced plans to release another round of bourbon.
The distilling company released its first bourbon in 102 years on June 22. All available bottles sold out that day.
Now Kentucky Peerless says it plans to release a second batch on Aug. 3. The distilling company will open at nine that morning, and complimentary tastings will be offered every half-hour. Tours will be offered at 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., with a limit of 30 people per tour.
The company's roots date back to 1889, and it reopened in 2015, in downtown Louisville on North 10th Street, between Main Street and the I-64 overpass.
The distillery produces and ages its own Kentucky Peerless bourbon and rye -- a complete grain-to-bottle production. It also makes Lucky Moonshine.
Corky Taylor, the great grandson of Kentucky Peerless' former owner, Henry Kraver, is reviving the family business after 98 dormant years.
"My great-grandfather Henry Kraver brought a distiller in 1889," Taylor said in a 2015 interview. "He was making 20 barrels a day. When he shut it down in 1917, he was making 200 barrels a day. He was one of the largest distilleries in the state of Kentucky."
The distillery's normal hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday (although it's open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays).
