LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is happening Monday at the Kentucky Performing Arts at 501 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.
It started at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Kentucky Center parking garage on 6th Street, between Main Street and River Road.
Kentucky Performing Arts is working with the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville, Inc., to host the job fair. It's hoped it will provide a boost to local employers, helping them to then serve more customers and increase foot traffic to re-invigorate the downtown economy, business district and the heart of our city, according to a news release.
Appointments are not required. The following employers and organizations are expected to participate:
- Kentucky Performing Arts
- TARC
- Norton Healthcare
- Kiddie Academy
- BJB Restoration
- Work Architecture and Design
- LMPD
- KentuckianaWorks
- Junior Achievement
- Salvation Army
- Home of the Innocents
- Go Job
