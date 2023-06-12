LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is happening Monday at the Kentucky Performing Arts at 501 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.
It started at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m., with a steady flow of people coming in. Employers WDRB talked to said they’ve had a good amount of interest from the folks they've met.
Kentucky Performing Arts partnered with the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville, Inc., to host the job fair. It's hoped it will provide a boost to local employers, helping them to then serve more customers and increase foot traffic to re-invigorate the downtown economy, business district and the heart of our city, according to a news release.
Christain Adelberg, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Kentucky Performing Arts Center, said tourism still seems to be doing well. He still sees people walking around with slugger bats or Evan Williams bags, but the day to day foot traffic from employees on their lunch break has been lacking because of less people working downtown.
"It all feeds into the same ecosystem," Adelberg said. "The more people you have working downtown, the more patronage there will be at restaurants, at coffee shops."
Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Kentucky Center parking garage on 6th Street, between Main Street and River Road.
LMPD had a booth set up for the event, as it looks to find about 300 officers.
Appointments are not required. The following employers and organizations are expected to participate:
- Kentucky Performing Arts
- TARC
- Norton Healthcare
- Kiddie Academy
- BJB Restoration
- Work Architecture and Design
- LMPD
- KentuckianaWorks
- Junior Achievement
- Salvation Army
- Home of the Innocents
- Go Job
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.